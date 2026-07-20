Ryan Reynolds Confirms Another <i>Deadpool</i> Movie Is In The Works

Actor Ryan Reynolds has confirmed that another Deadpool film is in the works. At Fanatics Fest, Reynolds said there were still many stories from the Deadpool comics yet to be shown. He said he wanted to bring some of those ideas to the big screen.

"So, there's a few really deep cuts that I think are missing from the movies. I think there's a few deep cuts missing from some of the comics. There's some stuff that you know I love that is incredible. Jerry Davis was an incredible comic writer... There's eventually another Deadpool film," Reynolds said.

While Reynolds confirmed that another Deadpool movie was on the way, he did not reveal if it would be Deadpool 4 or a different Marvel project featuring the character.

The announcement came months after Reynolds said he wanted to take a different approach with Wade Wilson's next appearance.

Instead of making Deadpool the main focus again, he suggested that the character could play a supporting role as part of a larger team.

Earlier in November 2024, Reynolds said, "He needed to take a break from the franchise after Deadpool & Wolverine because working on these movies 'sort of swallows [his] life whole.'"

Reports also claimed that the next film could include several X-Men characters, but Marvel Studios has not confirmed this. Hugh Jackman's Wolverine is also expected to return, following the success of 2024 Deadpool & Wolverine.

Meanwhile, Reynolds was also rumoured to appear as Deadpool in Marvel Studios' upcoming film Avengers: Doomsday. Although Marvel has not officially announced his casting, several reports suggested that the character could make an appearance alongside heroes such as Captain America, Thor, The Fantastic Four, Shang-Chi and the New Avengers.

Avengers: Doomsday, which will see Robert Downey Jr return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is scheduled to release on December 18.