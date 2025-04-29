<i>Another Simple Favour</i>: Blake Lively And Ryan Reynolds Attend The Film's Premiere And After Party In Style

Quick Take Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Blake Lively attended the premiere of her upcoming film Another Simple Favour. The couple's red carpet photos gained significant attention online. The film is set to release on Amazon Prime on May 1, 2025.

After the massive success of It Ends With Us, and the feud with Justin Baldoni that followed, seems like there's no stopping Blake Lively.

The 37-year-old actress was seen attending the premiere of her upcoming film Another Simple Favour. Her loving husband Ryan Reynolds was right by her side to support her.

The picture of the two walking hand-in-hand, took over the internet by storm. The film is directed by Paul Feig and also stars Anna Kendrick.

Blake looked stunning as always in a couture gown with geometric cut-outs. While Ryan complemented her in a sharp grey suit.

Ryan who has been standing by Blake Lively amidst the Justin Baldoni case, supporting her all through, he told PEOPLE, that he was "incredibly in awe of (his) wife in many ways."

Furthermore, during a More to Parkinson's Panel with Acadia Pharmaceuticals at GH on the Park in NYC, Ryan also added, "I don't know that I've met somebody stronger. Her coping mechanisms are just amazing to me because I don't know how I could hold what she holds and do it with (her) grace and strength. It's pretty profound."

The lovebirds were then seen walking in together for the After Party. Blake changed into a lovely yellow co-ords set featuring a silk skirt and fitted top.

The film is slated to drop on Amazon Prime, on May 1, 2025.