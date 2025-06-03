Blake Lively Withdraws Emotional Distress Claim In Legal Battle With Justin Baldoni

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Blake Lively seeks to withdraw emotional distress claim against Justin Baldoni. The actor accuses Baldoni of causing emotional distress during film production. Baldoni's team requests Lively's medical records as part of the legal process.

Hollywood actor Blake Lively is reportedly seeking to withdraw a key claim against her It Ends With Us co-star and director Justin Baldoni, amid an ongoing legal battle that has gripped the entertainment industry, the Independent reported.

According to US media reports, Lively is attempting to drop her allegation that Baldoni "intentionally and negligently" caused her emotional distress during the production of the film. The move comes after Baldoni's legal team filed a request to access Lively's private medical and therapy records as part of the discovery process.

Baldoni, best known for Jane the Virgin, and Lively are locked in multiple lawsuits. In January, Lively accused Baldoni of sexual harassment and alleged he orchestrated a post-production smear campaign to damage her career. Baldoni has strongly denied the allegations and filed a $400 million countersuit, alleging defamation and claiming that Lively and her husband, actor Ryan Reynolds, attempted to destroy his reputation and professional standing.

On Monday, lawyers for Baldoni's production company, Wayfarer Studios, filed a motion asking the court to compel Lively to sign a HIPAA release form that would allow access to her medical records. The filing stated that Lively's legal team had, instead, indicated her intention to withdraw the emotional distress claim.

However, Lively continues to allege emotional distress in connection with her broader claims of sexual harassment, retaliation, and reputational harm, for which she is seeking significant compensatory damages.

Last month, Baldoni's legal team withdrew a high-profile subpoena that would have required singer Taylor Swift to testify in the case. The trial is currently scheduled to begin on March 9, 2026.