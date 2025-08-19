<i>It Ends With Us</i> Star Isabela Ferrer Accuses Justin Baldoni Of Harassment

Isabela Ferrer rose to fame by playing the younger version of Blake Lively's onscreen character Lily Bloom in It Ends With Us. The 24-year-old actress has now spoken up and accused It Ends With Us director and actor Justin Baldoni of harassing her through his ongoing legal battle with Blake Lively.

What's Happening

Things started heating up when It Ends With Us director-actor Justin Baldoni's lawyers filed a motion with the court on August 12, 2025, stating that Isabela Ferrer has not responded to their subpoena.

The actress's lawyers, in turn, filed a rebuttal on August 17, 2025, demanding that the court deny the subpoena charged against her. Rather, they asked to impose sanctions on Justin Baldoni, alleging that he had "engaged in bad faith statistics" and hence filed a motion "for improper purposes and to harass" Isabela, as stated by People Magazine.

The lawyer elaborated that the 24-year-old actress is being harassed as Justin Baldoni is tactfully using his financial control over Isabela Ferrer to control how she reponds to Blake Lively's subpoena.

On the contrary, Isabela simply does not want to be embroiled in this ongoing controversy.

Isabela Ferrer's lawyers further revealed how Justin Baldoni's team tried to "exert control over" her.

The lawyers stated, "Baldoni made no effort to tailor the subpoena towards the production of new or different materials, demonstrating that the real aim of the Baldoni Subpoena, as well as the pending Motion, is to harass Ms Ferrer."

They further added that Isabela had complied with Blake Lively's subpoena earlier this year and submitted all that was required from her end. But then came the unacceptable demands from Justin Baldoni's legal team.

Furthermore, the 24-year-old actress revealed that her contract with Justin Baldoni's Wayfarer Studios at It Ends With Us Movie, LLC, states that all costs pertaining to any legal battles surrounding the film will be taken care of by them.

The lawyers said, "It Ends, LLC has not honoured its obligations."

The lawyer added that they have agreed to pay the fees only if Isabela "surrenders control", and the delayed indemnity of Isabela is associated with the "transparent attempt to put financial pressure on" her.

Ferrer took her "reasonable extensions of time from Lively" to respond to the subpoena until the indemnity issue was sorted.

About The Blake Lively-Justin Baldoni Case

This new development with Isabela Ferrer has stemmed from the Blake Lively-Justin Baldoni legal case that began last December.

Blake Lively, 37, had accused Justin Baldoni of sexual harassment on the It Ends With Us sets. The actor-filmmaker denied all the accusations made by the actress in her complaint with the California Civil Rights Department. Justin Baldoni further responded to her claims with a USD 400 million countersuit, which is also dismissed now.

As for Blake Lively, she had subpoenaed Isabela Ferrer in February this year.

Both the cases involving Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively are set to go on trial in March 2026.