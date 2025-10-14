Blake Lively's 1.75 Million Dollar Deal For <i>It Ends With Us</i> Included Private Jet And Luxury Perks

Blake Lively was reportedly offered a major payday to lead It Ends With Us, with details from a draft contract revealing a multi-million-dollar compensation package and a series of lucrative bonus clauses. According to Us Weekly, the draft version of the contract (though never finalised) outlined a fixed salary close to USD 2 million (approximately Rs 17 crore), alongside a profit-sharing arrangement and several high-value performance incentives.

What's Happening

The proposed deal not only included the base fee but also a 10 per cent share of the film's gross proceeds. As per Us Weekly, Blake Lively would have earned additional bonuses tied to box office milestones. The draft reportedly promised a USD 250,000 (Rs 2.2 crore) payout if the film's revenue exceeded three times its production cost, with larger rewards for surpassing higher targets.

Such bonus structures have become increasingly common for A-list actors, particularly those attached to high-profile literary adaptations like It Ends With Us, which is based on Colleen Hoover's best-selling novel.

The draft also detailed potential rewards for award recognition. Blake Lively was set to receive USD 100,000 (Rs 88 lakh) for an Oscar nomination and USD 200,000 (Rs 1.7 crore) for a win, with only the higher amount payable in case of victory. Similarly, the proposed terms included USD 75,000 (Rs 66 lakh) for a Golden Globe nomination and USD 100,000 (Rs 88 lakh) for a win, as well as USD 50,000 (Rs 44 lakh) and USD 75,000 (Rs 66 lakh) for Screen Actors Guild nominations and wins, respectively.

Perks And On-Set Provisions

Beyond direct pay, the document covered a range of logistical and personal provisions to support the actor during filming across multiple locations. The Us Weekly report stated that the contract included private jet travel to Las Vegas for Blake Lively and expenses for her four children, two nannies, a personal assistant, and her security team.

Other benefits included a private driver, an on-location assistant, and weekly allowances for meals and training.

Despite the scale of the proposed terms, the contract was never signed. The version obtained by the media was described as a draft, and it remains unclear whether a revised agreement was ultimately finalised between Blake Lively and the production team.

While It Ends With Us went on to generate significant box office buzz, the exact figures of Blake Lively's final earnings remain undisclosed.

ALSO READ: Blake Lively Withdraws Emotional Distress Claim In Legal Battle With Justin Baldoni