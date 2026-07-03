Blake Lively And Ryan Reynolds Head Out Of NYC Ahead Of Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce's Wedding

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have left New York City ahead of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's highly anticipated wedding celebrations. The couple was spotted in Lake Placid, New York, on July 2, according to photos posted by TMZ.

The images show the pair cheering on their daughter Betty, 6, at a horse show on a local farm, nearly 300 miles from Swift's wedding festivities at Madison Square Garden.

Betty rode well enough to place second in the competition. The family outing coincides with Lively's former close friend Taylor Swift's wedding to Travis Kelce, who are getting married in NYC on July 3.

Once among Swift's closest friends, the actress has reportedly drifted apart from the pop star in recent months after their fallout stemming from Lively's long legal battle with Justin Baldoni. So much so that she was not even invited to Swift's grand wedding.

“There hasn't been an olive branch when it comes to their friendship and Taylor hasn't extended a wedding invitation to Blake,” an insider told Page Six.

Swift reportedly "needs space" from Lively after her name was pulled into lawsuits between the actress and her It Ends With Us co-star and director. The singer was subpoenaed in the case before it was withdrawn. She was frustrated about being dragged into legal drama she wasn't involved in.

“The singer is ‘taking a break from their friendship right now'. Taylor is really hurt by this whole situation and feels like a pawn,” the insider revealed. Read the full story here.

Lively has been notably absent from Swift's wedding festivities. Last month, she was seen grocery shopping alone in New York while the singer held her bachelorette weekend with close friends at her Rhode Island home.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding ceremony reportedly begins at 5:30 pm ET, followed by a reception from 6:30 pm until 2 am. The couple announced their engagement on August 26, 2025.