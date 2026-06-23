Post Fallout With Taylor Swift, Blake Lively Yet To Receive Invite To Singer’s Wedding: Report

Taylor Swift is all set to marry NFL star Travis Kelce. But as the high-profile wedding approaches, an actor who was once close to Swift may not have received an invite yet.



Blake Lively, once one of the pop superstar's closest friends, has not received an invite for Swift's wedding, Page Six reported. The news comes after reports had earlier claimed that the duo was working on repairing their bond.



“There hasn't been an olive branch when it comes to their friendship,” an insider told Page Six. “And Taylor hasn't extended a wedding invitation to Blake.”



Taylor Swift and Blake Lively's friendship soured after the Bad Blood singer was mentioned in the actor's lawsuit against It Ends With Us co-star Justin Baldoni.



The singer had been subpoenaed in the case, TMZ reported, before the subpoena was withdrawn. Swift reportedly felt frustrated about being dragged into a legal drama she had no role in.



A source had earlier told Page Six that Swift “needs space” from Lively after the legal drama from Justin Baldoni started.



“The singer is “taking a break from their friendship right now. Taylor is really hurt by this whole situation and feels like a pawn,” the insider revealed.



Taylor Swift and Blake Lively's friendship started when the Gossip Girl alum shared a photo from a L'Oreal campaign, which referenced the singer's Bad Blood music video. The post caught Swift's attention, and the two celebrities started spending time together.



Blake Lively Absent From Taylor Swift's Party



While neither Travis Kelce nor Taylor Swift have confirmed their wedding date, reports claim that the couple will tie the knot next month.



Swift enjoyed some time off with a small group of close friends at her Rhode Island home over the weekend. Longtime friend Abigail Anderson was among the individuals reportedly seen at the property.



However, fans noticed Blake Lively was missing at the gathering. The actor was seen spending time in New York during Swift's pre-wedding celebrations.



Earlier, a source had told Page Six that there was “a far greater chance” of Lively being invited to Swift and Kelce's wedding festivities now that her legal feud with Justin Baldoni was over.