Who Was Ananya Raj, The Actor Who Died In Her Sleep 'Fighting Like A Warrior'

Actress Ananya Raj, known for her work in Bollywood films like 7 Hours to Go (2016), The Final Exit (2017) and Ghost (2019), died at the age of 35. On Sunday, her family confirmed the news in an official statement on Instagram.

Ananya's family also shared a series of pictures from her last rites, a month after her death, on social media. Ananya died peacefully in her sleep in the early hours of July 15.

They also shared pictures from Ananya's last rites and revealed that the actress had been experiencing physical and mental discomfort for more than a year. However, they did not disclose the cause of death.

Who Was Ananya Raj?

Born on October 22, 1991, in the Mumbai, Ananya Raj worked in both Hindi and regional cinema. She stepped into the world of lights, camera, action with the Bollywood film 7 Hours to Go in 2016. Besides Hindi cinema, she was also part of regional films like the Telugu film Thaggede Le, and the trilingual project Madrasi Gang. Ananya was also seen in music videos presented by T-Series, Zee Music and Times Music.

Ananya Was A Water Baby

In April, Ananya Raj had posted a sun-kissed picture from her time in Spain. In a lavender bikini, Ananya looked drop-dead gorgeous.

In an earlier post, she had shared a video montage of her pool time in Alibaug.

Ananya too had a thing for 'straight or curly' hair

Ananya never failed to give the girl-next-door vibe. In this collage, she channelled her inner boss lady. But it was her 'straight or curly' hair dilemma that stole all the spotlight.

Ananya Living Her NYC Dream

All that Ananya needed to slay Times Square was an LBD, curly hair, and an overcoat.

Dance Was Her First Love

Ananya never shied away from showing off her inner desi girl on Instagram. Along with a series of pictures dressed in a ghagra choli, she had asked, "Will I find my Soul in Dance?"

A Travel Enthusiast

Ananya loved to explore new places and this post from her London vaction is proof.

Ananya's Family Shared The Heartbreaking News Of Her Death

The official statement shared after her death on her Instagram account read, “This is Ananya's family. With great pain, we have to announce that Ananya passed away in the wee hours of 15th July. She passed away peacefully in her sleep. For over a year, she was going through physical and mental discomfort. And she fought like a warrior to overcome them.”

Calling the late actor ‘a strong-spirited girl', her family added, “She was a strong-spirited girl and lived like a Queen. Bachcha, your absence will be dearly felt.”

“We urge all of you to pray for her soul. And in these trying times, we wish to maintain privacy and quietitude,” concluded the statement.