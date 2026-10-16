Delhi Half Marathon On October 18: Check Revised Routes And Metro Timings

The Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon will take place as scheduled on October 18, with minor changes to race routes and arrangements amid ongoing protests in Delhi. The organisers confirmed on Wednesday that the event would go ahead as planned, with the changes aimed at ensuring the safety and convenience of participants.

The date of the half marathon remains unchanged. However, the Open 10K race will now start from Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium at 7.35 am instead of Sansad Marg. The route for the 10K race has also been revised accordingly.

In a statement, the organisers said minor changes were being made to the half marathon route as part of the final preparations. They added that preparations were continuing in close coordination with the relevant authorities, with decisions focused on the safety and experience of runners and the wider community.

The organisers said race-day arrangements were being adjusted to reflect the changes. Detailed information would be shared with participants through official channels.

Delhi Metro To Start Services At 3.30 Am

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) will begin services at 3.30 am on Sunday on the Red, Yellow, Blue and Violet lines to help participants travel to the event at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

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According to a DMRC statement issued on Wednesday, trains on these four lines will run at intervals of 15 minutes between 3.30 am and 4.15 am. The frequency will then change to every 20 minutes between 4.15 am and 6 am. After that, metro services will follow the regular Sunday timetable.

The Red Line will operate between Rithala and Shaheed Sthal New Bus Adda, while the Yellow Line will connect Samaypur Badli with Millennium City Centre Gurugram.

On the Blue Line, early services will run between Dwarka Sector 21 and Noida Electronic City, as well as Vaishali. The Violet Line will operate between Kashmere Gate and Raja Nahar Singh in Ballabhgarh.

The DMRC said all remaining metro lines would follow their regular Sunday schedules.