'My First Deepfake Candidate': Applicant Exposed After Recruiter Tells Him To Do John Cena's 'You Can't See Me'

A recruiter has caught social media's attention after sharing a video recording of a recent job interview where a candidate turned up with a real-time face filter to alter his appearance. Michigan-based Jason was hiring for a remote role when he came across the 'crazy' candidate who looked slightly suspicious from the beginning.

Recounting that it was the first 'deepfake candidate' he had ever interviewed, Jason said it was his colleague who first noticed the discrepancy in the candidate's appearance.

"The craziest thing happened to me in an interview yesterday. I interviewed my first deepfake candidate. It took me a bit to catch on," wrote Jason in an X (formerly Twitter) post.

"My coworker noticed his glasses looked off, there was a second ghost frame smeared across his cheeks. He'd been running a live face filter the whole interview."

In the now-viral clip, Jason can be seen stopping the interview and asking the candidate to simply wave his hand in front of his face. Jason proceeded to show him how to do the gesture, but the candidate, knowing he would be exposed, refused to do it correctly.

"Could you do me a favour real quick? Would you put your hand in front of your face. Could you do that? Like I am doing right now. Like the old John Cena, You can't see me,'" said Jason.

"So I asked him to put his hand in front of his face. He put it up right next to his face lol, never in front. Asked again, still wouldn't do it He looked a little different from his LinkedIn and his GitHub (which I won't link here) hiring and interviewing is so ridiculous now. In the days of AI we're going to have to be more careful and forced to move to in-person interviews," he added.

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As the post went viral, social media users urged Jason to name and shame the candidate. "You should disclose the faker's link. Why protect the privacy of a scammer? Their privacy data could be fake as well," said one user, while another added: "Desperate times call for desperate measures. I'll give him props for trying tho, lol."

A third commented: "I've received a ton of emails from people requesting to use my github/likeness for a job and they'll give me like half the pay. I'm sure some are trying to just scam me, but others are definitely trying to do this."

A fourth said: "Nice catch, this is the second video I have seen where the you-can't-see-me trick is used to catch the filter."