Job Applicant Rejected After Missing Interview Call By One Minute: 'It Is Discouraging'

A job applicant has caught social media's attention after revealing that they were rejected after missing an interviewer's call by a minute. In a now-viral social media post, the candidate said they had a phone interview lined up for 11 am, but the interviewer decided to ring them a minute early at 10:59 am. While they were ready for the interview, their phone's automated spam screen processed the call, meaning the ring was slightly delayed.

As soon as the applicant heard the ring, they tapped the screen and attempted to accept the call. However, the interviewer had hung up the call by then and did not redial them.

"I immediately called the number back, but it went straight to voicemail. I waited 15 minutes just in case the interviewer had something important come up or was planning to try calling me back," the applicant wrote.

"When they didn't, I messaged the recruiter to explain what happened, told them I was still excited to chat, and offered to reschedule whenever worked best for the hiring manager."

A couple of hours later, the recruiter replied that the hiring manager had decided not to move forward with their application. The recruiter highlighted that not being able to pick up the call at the agreed time had rubbed the manager the wrong way, and they decided to end the job process.

"It is incredibly discouraging to be disqualified from a role simply because a hiring manager called early and couldn't wait a single minute for a connection to go through. This level of rigidity over a 60-second technical delay makes me feel like I avoided a very difficult work environment."

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'Move On'

As of the last update, the post had garnered over 1,000 upvotes as social media users advised the applicant that they had dodged a bullet.

"I think they just didn't want to hire anyone and went fishing for an excuse," said one user, while another added: "I get you want a job, but this particular one? Nah, move onwards and upwards; this role, this company, you'd be sad, mad, and feel bad working there."

A third commented: "It's an excuse. They have hundreds of applications per opening, so they are weeding out anyone they can in any way they can. Look at this not so much as a disappointment, but imagine what working for a person who is that rigid would be like. Fate dealt you a good hand here."

A fourth said: "Harsh on the interviewer's part, but also I'd turn that off, especially when you're expecting a call. They should have been more understanding because, for whatever reason, spam calls are rampant right now."