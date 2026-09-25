India Post GDS Result 2026: 1st Merit List Expected Soon, Check PDF Download Details

India Post GDS Result 2026: The India Post Department has closed the application process for the July/Schedule-II 2026 recruitment cycle on September 22. The recruitment drive aims to fill 23,757 vacancies for Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS), Branch Postmaster (BPM) and Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM) posts. Candidates who applied for the recruitment are now waiting for the first merit list. India Post will publish the state-wise GDS merit list on its official website, indiapostgdsonline.gov.in. Based on previous recruitment trends, the first merit list is expected to be released around October 10, 2026.

How To Check India Post GDS Merit List 2026?

Once released, candidates can download the state-wise merit list by following these steps:

Visit the official India Post GDS website at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.

Click on the 'Shortlisted Candidates' section.

Select the relevant state or postal circle.

Download the GDS merit list PDF.

Open the PDF and search for your name or roll number.

Candidates shortlisted in the merit list will have to undergo document verification. They will be given 15 days to submit the required documents. Those who fail to report within the prescribed period may have their candidature rejected. After successful verification, shortlisted candidates will receive a provisional engagement offer.

India Post GDS 1st Merit List 2026: Expected Date

The India Post GDS 1st Merit List 2026 is expected to be released soon. In previous cycles, the first merit list was issued within around 20 days of the application deadline. Since registrations for the July/Schedule-II 2026 cycle ended on September 22, the merit list may be released around October 10.

The merit list will be prepared based on candidates' Class 10 marks, with percentages calculated up to four decimal places. There will be no separate written examination for selection. Candidates should regularly check the official website for the merit list PDF and other updates.