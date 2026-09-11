India Post GDS Registration 2026: Know Last Date To Apply, Eligibility Criteria

India Post Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) Recruitment 2026: The registration process for India Post Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) recruitment is ongoing. Candidates interested in applying must fill out the application form by September 21, 2026, by visiting the official website, indiapost.gov.in/gdsonlineengagement. Candidates can apply for posts such as Branch Postmaster (BPM) and Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM).

To fill out the application form, candidates first need to complete the online one-time registration (OTR) process. The link for the same is available on the main portal and will close on September 19, 2026. Candidates who have already completed the OTR can proceed with filling out the application form.

Candidates need to pay an application fee of Rs 100 to complete the process. However, female candidates, SC/ST candidates, PwBD candidates, and Transwomen candidates are exempted from paying the application fee.

Candidates who make mistakes or errors in their application forms can rectify them when the application correction window opens after the registration process. Applicants can make necessary changes to their forms from September 23 to September 24, 2026, until 5 PM.

India Post GDS 2026: Eligibility Criteria

Before applying for the GDS posts, candidates must check the eligibility criteria given below:

Age Limit

- Minimum age: 18 years

- Maximum age: 40 years

- The age will be calculated as of the last date of application submission.

Educational Qualification

- Candidates must have passed Class 10 with Mathematics and English as compulsory subjects.

- Applicants must have passed Class 10 from a recognised board.

- Candidates must have studied the local language up to Class 10.

Other Qualifications

- Candidates must have adequate knowledge of computers.

- Applicants must know how to ride a bicycle.

- Candidates must have adequate means of livelihood.

There will be no relaxation in the upper age limit for EWS applicants. However, persons belonging to EWS who are not covered under the reservation scheme for SC, ST, and OBC categories will be eligible for 10% reservation in engagement to GDS posts.