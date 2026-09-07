UPSC July 2026 Result Out For Professor, Specialist And Other Posts

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the July Exam Result 2026 for recruitment cases that were completed during the month. Candidates can now check their results on the official UPSC website.

As per the official notice, UPSC has finalised the recruitment process for several posts in July 2026. Candidates who have been selected for appointment have received individual communication through post. The Commission also considered applications from other candidates; however, they were not called for interviews or recommended for the respective posts.

The released results cover multiple positions, including Deputy Controller of Explosives, Professor (Sugar Technology), Assistant Director (Safety), Training Officer (Plumber), Assistant Legal Adviser, Specialist Grade III, Deputy Director (Staff Training/Productivity), Deputy Assistant Director (Non-Medical), Deputy Director of Mines Safety (Mining), Divisional Medical Officer, Scientific Officer, and Junior Scientific Officer.

The recruitment results also include posts such as Deputy Legislative Counsel (Hindi Branch), Assistant Shipping Master, Assistant Director, Nautical Surveyor-Cum-Deputy Director General (Technical), Lecturer (Sociology), and Deputy Director (Examination Reforms).

Steps to Check UPSC July Exam Result 2026

Candidates can easily download their result by following these steps:

Visit the official UPSC website.

website. Open the Recruitment or Results section.

Click on the link related to the July 2026 recruitment cases.

The result PDF will appear on the screen.

Search for your roll number in the PDF.

Download and save the result file for future reference.

Candidates are advised to check the official UPSC website for the latest updates regarding recruitment results, appointments and other important announcements.