Job Candidate Asks For Test Link On Email, HR Rejects Him: 'Is This Normal?'

Finding a job in the current market is a challenge in itself, but when recruiters are on a power trip, the problem becomes even worse. A recent social media post highlighted the issue when an applicant was rejected simply for asking for a missing assessment link in a mass email thread. A techie who had applied to the same post detailed the incident, stating that it was the second round of the interview when the recruiter decided to make things unnecessarily complicated.

"I was part of a hiring process where multiple candidates were CC'd on an email for the second round," the techie wrote. "The email contained a link to the company's careers page. The page asked for various information from candidates, including a video introduction."

The email contained a link to the company's careers page, which asked for various information from candidates, including a video introduction. One of the candidates replied to the same email and sought help regarding the link.

"One candidate replied to the same email, with everyone still in CC, saying that the link was taking him to the general careers page instead of the assessment and asked HR for the correct link," they said.

"The recruiter replied to everyone saying the careers page link was intentionally provided and candidates were expected to go through the page and follow the instructions themselves."

According to the recruiter, the candidates were being evaluated on their attention to detail, ability to follow instructions, initiative, and problem-solving skills.

"And then they rejected that candidate, saying the decision was based on the interaction during the initial stage. I was literally in the same email thread and saw the whole thing. Is this a normal hiring practice?" the techie said.

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'HR Is Being Illogical'

As the post went viral, social media users highlighted that the candidate may have 'dodged a missile' as the HR was on some kind of power trip.

"Dodged a missile if you ask me," said one user, while another added: "When instructions are convoluted, it's in fact a good practice to ask questions. So HR is obviously on some power trip or on the spectrum."

A third commented: "HR is being illogical. How can the general careers page lead to a test link? Do you search the specific opening on careers page and then click apply, but then that would mean you are putting up the application?"

A fourth said: "Lol, sometimes I wonder what or how bad or even hilarious some hiring processes can get, and each time I see a new interesting thing."