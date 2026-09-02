Class 10 Pass? India Post Opens 23,757 GDS Jobs, Check Details

India Post has started the application process for Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) Recruitment 2026. Candidates who meet the eligibility criteria can apply online through the official India Post website. The application window will remain open till September 21, 2026.

A total of 23,757 GDS posts will be filled through this recruitment drive across different parts of the country. Candidates will also be allowed to correct their application forms on September 23 and 24.

Who can apply?

Candidates who have passed Class 10 from a recognised board can apply for the posts.

They must have studied Mathematics and English in Class 10. Candidates should also have studied the local language of the concerned post or circle up to Class 10.

The age of candidates should be between 18 and 40 years.

Application fee

The application fee for eligible candidates is Rs 100.

Female candidates, transgender women, SC, ST and PwBD candidates are exempted from paying the fee.

The fee can be paid online through UPI, debit card, credit card or net banking using the payment options available on the portal.

How to apply

Candidates can complete the application by following these steps:

Visit the official India Post website.

Click on the GDS Recruitment 2026 registration link.

Register and log in using the required details.

Fill out the application form.

Pay the application fee, if applicable.

Submit the form and download the confirmation page.

Keep a copy of the application for future reference.

How will GDS candidates be selected?

Candidates will be selected based on a merit list prepared using their Class 10 marks. There will be no written examination for selection.

If marksheets mention grades or points instead of marks, they will be converted into marks as per the prescribed rules. The merit list will be prepared after calculating candidates' percentages up to four decimal places.

Candidates are advised to complete their applications before the deadline and regularly check the official India Post website for further updates.