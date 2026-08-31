India Post GDS 2026 Registration Begins Today For 23,757 Posts; Check Circle-Wise Vacancies

India Post GDS 2026: The Department of Posts has opened the One-Time Registration (OTR) process for India Post GDS 2026 today, August 31, 2026, for recruitment to 23,757 Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) posts. The vacancies include Branch Postmaster (BPM), Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM) and Dak Sevak positions. Candidates can complete OTR till September 19, while the online application and fee payment window will be available from September 2 to 21. The notification states that candidates will be shortlisted through a system-generated merit list based on Class 10 marks.
Click here: India Post GDS Recruitment 2026
India Post GDS 2026: Important Dates
- One-Time Registration begins: August 31, 2026
- Last date for OTR: September 19, 2026, up to 5 PM
- Online application and fee payment: September 2 to September 21, 2026
- Last date to submit application: September 21, 2026, up to 5 PM
- Correction window: September 23 to 24, 2026, up to 5 PM
Candidates should complete the application before the deadline as applications or fee payments remaining incomplete after 5 PM will not be accepted.
India Post GDS 2026: Circle-Wise Vacancy Details
The 23,757 vacancies are distributed across postal circles and, in some cases, across local-language categories. The circle-wise breakup is as follows:
- Andhra Pradesh: 917 posts
- Assam: 414 posts
- Bihar: 1,098 posts
- Chhattisgarh: 762 posts
- Delhi: 16 posts
- Gujarat: 499 posts
- Haryana: 87 posts
- Himachal Pradesh: 335 posts
- Jammu & Kashmir: 340 posts
- Jharkhand: 1,379 posts
- Karnataka: 1,116 posts
- Kerala: 1,373 posts
- Madhya Pradesh: 1,450 posts
- Maharashtra: 2,431 posts
- North Eastern: 2,614 posts
- Odisha: 1,353 posts
- Punjab: 122 posts
- Rajasthan: 1,009 posts
- Tamil Nadu: 2,118 posts
- Telangana: 419 posts
- Uttarakhand: 452 posts
- Uttar Pradesh: 1,691 posts
- West Bengal: 1,762 posts
- Total: 23,757 posts
Also check: India GDS Circle-Wise Vacancy PDF
The highest vacancies are in the North Eastern Circle, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh, while Delhi has the lowest number of vacancies.