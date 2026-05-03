India Post GDS 2026: 3rd Merit List Delay Explained, Check Latest Selection Updates

India Post is yet to release the third merit Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) 2026 third merit list. The first and second merit lists were declared on April 10 and 27, and candidates are awaiting the third. Once declared, candidates can check by visiting the official website.

The third merit list is an important stage in the recruitment process as it includes candidates selected after the second round of document verification and after adjusting remaining vacancies.

Why is the 3rd merit list delayed?

Reports suggest that the delay in releasing the third merit list is mainly due to the ongoing document verification process of candidates selected in the second merit list. The India Post department releases the next list only after completing verification and confirming the number of vacant posts.

The process is being carried out in steps to ensure transparency. If any selected candidate does not join or fails document verification, those seats are added back for the next round of selection.

When can the 3rd merit list be expected?

The India Post GDS 3rd merit list 2026 is expected to be released in early May 2026, possibly around the first week of May, after all verification formalities are completed.

However, the exact date has not been officially confirmed yet, and it may vary depending on final approvals and processing time.

What happens after the merit list is released?

Once the 3rd merit list is published, candidates can:

Download the state-wise PDF from the official India Post GDS website

Check their name or registration number in the list

Proceed for document verification if selected

Candidates who are not selected in this round may still have chances if further merit lists are released based on remaining vacancies.

Important update for candidates

The GDS recruitment process is based on Class 10 marks only, and no written examination is conducted. Selection is done based on merit, category, and availability of posts.