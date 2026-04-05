India Post GDS 2nd Merit List 2026: Check When And How To Download Result PDF

Indian Post is expected to release Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) Second merit list anytime soon. Once released, candidates can check by visiting the official website, indiapost.gov.in.

The first merit list was released on March 6 and document verification for selected candidates was completed by March 23. The highest number of candidates, 3547, were selected from the Maharashtra circle, followed by Uttar Pradesh, 3168, and West Bengal,years' 2963.

The second merit list is also expected to release soon. According to the previous year trend, the India Post takes 10 to 15 days to release the second list after document completion of the first merit list candidates.

How to Check the GDS Recruitment 2026 Result:

Go to the official India Post website: indiapost.gov.in .

. Click on the 'Selection List' link.

Choose the state/circle corresponding to the area where you applied for GDS Recruitment 2026.

Download the Result PDF for the GDS posts.

Open the PDF and search for your roll number or name to check the result.

The applicants will be shortlisted for engagement on the basis of a system-generated merit list, and the merit list will be prepared on the basis of marks obtained or conversion of Grades or Points to marks in Secondary School Examination of 10th standard of recognised Boards aggregated to percentage to the accuracy of four decimals. This recruitment drive will fill 28,636 posts in the organization. For more related details, candidates can check the official website of India Post.