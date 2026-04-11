India Post GDS 2nd Merit List 2026 Out: Check Download Link, Document Verification Details Here

India Post GDS 2026 Result, 2nd Merit List: The India Post has released the Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) Second merit list or the supplementary list 2026. Candidates can now check and download the merit list on the official website indiapost.gov.in or through the direct link here.

Shortlisted candidates will need to get their documents verified at the Divisional Office of the Division to which they are selected on or before April 27, 2026.

You must carry original and two sets of photocopies of all relevant documents during the verification process.

The 2026 GDS recruitment drive aims to fill 28,636 posts in the organization.

India Post GDS 2nd Merit List: How To Download Second Merit List?

Visit the official website indiapost.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on "GDS Online Engagement Schedule-I, January-2026" and then click on "Supplementary list" for the respective states.

The second merit list will be downloaded.

Save it for future reference.

Official Website, Download Link

The list of Circles and Divisions for which supplementary lists have been withheld due to the Model Code of Conduct by India Post.

The first merit list was released on March 6 and document verification for selected candidates was completed by March 23. The highest number of candidates, 3547, were selected from the Maharashtra circle, followed by Uttar Pradesh, 3168, and West Bengal,years' 2963.

The applicants are shortlisted for engagement of GDS on the basis of a system-generated merit list, and the merit list is prepared on the basis of marks obtained or conversion of Grades or Points to marks in Secondary School Examination of 10th standard of recognised Boards aggregated to percentage to the accuracy of four decimals. This recruitment drive will fill 28,636 posts in the organization. For more related details, candidates can check the official website of India Post.