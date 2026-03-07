India Post GDS Result 2026 Out: First List Of Shortlisted Candidates Released, Check Here

India Post GDS Result 2026 (OUT) Live: India Post has released the first list of shortlisted candidates for the Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) recruitment. Candidates who applied for the recruitment to 28,636 GDS posts can check the first merit list on the official website, indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.

Here is the direct link to check India Post GDS Result 2026 first merit list

Recruitment Overview

Recruitment Name: India Post GDS Recruitment 2026

Total Vacancies: 28,636 posts

Result Format: Circle-wise PDF merit list

Official Website: indiapostgdsonline.gov.in

Selection Basis: Class 10 marks

No Written Exam, Selection Based On Class 10 Marks

The recruitment process does not include a written examination or interview. Selection is based entirely on Class 10 marks.

A computer-generated merit list is prepared by converting grades or points into percentages. The calculation is carried out up to four decimal places to ensure accuracy. Candidates with higher scores in the Secondary School Examination have better chances of securing a place in the merit list.

What Happens After The Merit List?

Candidates shortlisted in the merit list will be called for physical verification of original documents. Final selection will be confirmed only after successful document verification.

Beware Of Fake Websites

Applicants should remain cautious of fraudulent websites claiming to host the GDS result. Candidates should check their results only on the official website to avoid financial or data security risks.