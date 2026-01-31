India Post GDS Recruitment 2026: Registration Begins For 28,740 Posts, Check Details

India Post GDS Recruitment 2026: India Post has opened the application window for the recruitment of 28,740 posts across the country under the Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) recruitment drive 2026. Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the official website, indiapostgdsonline.gov.in, until February 14, 2026. The recruitment covers posts including Branch Postmaster (BPM), Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM), and Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS).

India Post GDS Recruitment 2026: Application Correction Window

Candidates will be allowed to make corrections to their application forms between February 18 and February 19, 2026.

India Post GDS Recruitment 2026: How To Apply

Visit the official website, indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on GDS 2026 Registration.

Enter the required details and select the post for which you wish to apply.

Submit the application and take a printout of the confirmation page for future reference.

Important Dates

Application Begins: January 31

Last Date to Submit Application: February 14

Last Date for Fee Payment: February 16

Application Correction Window: February 18-19

Application Fee

General / OBC: Rs 100

Candidates belonging to SC, ST, Persons with Disabilities (PwD), and female categories are exempted from paying the application fee.

Eligibility And Selection Process

To be eligible, candidates must have passed Class 10 and be aged between 18 and 40 years.

There will be no written examination. Selection will be based solely on a merit list prepared using Class 10 marks.

Salary

The monthly salary for ABPM and GDS posts ranges from Rs 10,000 to Rs 24,470, while BPM posts carry a pay scale of Rs 12,000 to Rs 29,380.

The merit list is scheduled to be released on February 28, 2026.

Check detailed notification here