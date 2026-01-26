India Post GDS Recruitment 2026: Applications Invited For 28,740 Posts, Details Here

India Post GDS Recruitment 2026: The India Post has released the Gramin Dak Sevaks recruitment notification, inviting applications for 28,740 tentative vacancies across India. Interested candidates can apply starting January 31, 2026 on the official website indiapostgdsonline.gov.in. The available posts include Branch Postmaster (BPM), Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) and Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM).

Eligibility, Exam Details, Salary For The Posts

Candidates must have passed Class 10 and be between 18 and 40 years of age. There will be no written examination, the selection will be based entirely on a merit list prepared using Class 10 marks.

The monthly salary for ABPM and GDS positions ranges from Rs. 10,000 to Rs. 24,470, while BPM posts offer a pay scale of Rs. 12,000 to Rs. 29,380.

India Post GDS Recruitment 2026: Important Dates

The detailed notification will be released on January 31, 2026. The registration starts same day and ends on February 14, while the application fee payment facility ends on February 16, 2026.

Candidates will be allowed to make changes in their application form from February 18 to February 19, 2026. The merit list will be released on February 28, 2026.

How To Apply?