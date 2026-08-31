'Divorce Ends Marriage, But Not Joint Loan': Who Will Pay The EMI?

A divorce ends your marriage. It does not end your home loan.

When a couple splits, financial confusion usually follows. Who pays the remaining EMIs? Who gets the house? How do you split the money if you sell?

1. The Bank Does Not Care About Your Divorce

Your divorce settlement is an agreement between you and your spouse. It does not change your contract with the lender.

"A divorce does not automatically end your liability under the home loan. The bank has given the loan to two co-borrowers," explains Vishal Gehrana, Advocate on Record at the Supreme Court of India associated with Karanjawala & Co. He notes that most loan contracts make both partners jointly and severally liable. "If the loan agreement makes both borrowers jointly and severally liable, the bank can generally recover the outstanding amount from either one of them. It is not necessarily restricted to taking 50 per cent from each."

Even if a court orders one spouse to pay the EMIs, the bank can still target the other spouse if payments stop. Anita Basrur, Partner - Direct Tax at Sudit K Parekh & Co LLP, warns that private deals offer no protection against lenders. "Divorce or a private settlement between the spouses does not by itself remove liability towards the lender," she points out. "The lender can still pursue either or both co-borrowers for the outstanding dues."

Both experts stress that a borrower is only safe once the bank formally releases them through loan refinancing or restructuring. Until then, missed payments will ruin credit scores for both people.

2. Loan Liability vs. Property Ownership

Many people assume that paying the loan equals owning the house. That is a legal mistake.

"The first thing I would separate is ownership of the house from liability for the home loan. They often go together, but they don't necessarily have to," says Vishal Gehrana. He emphasises that property rights depend strictly on registered title deeds, not EMI contributions. "Just because both spouses are co-borrowers on the loan does not automatically mean that both own the property in equal shares."

Anita Basrur agrees that ownership and loan duties must be treated separately. "Being a co-borrower and being a co-owner are different. Ownership is determined by the title documents and the respective ownership shares recorded in them," she clarifies.

If one spouse wants to take full ownership of the house, the property title must be formally transferred with proper stamp duty and registration. Additionally, Gehrana highlights that living rights are separate from title deeds. Under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, a woman may have a legal right of residence in a shared home even if her name is not on the title.

3. Selling the House and Paying Taxes

If a divorced couple decides to sell their property, the bank always gets paid first.

"If there is an outstanding home loan and the property is mortgaged, the loan has to be dealt with first," explains Vishal Gehrana. "Ordinarily, the outstanding secured liability would be paid out of the sale proceeds, and whatever remains would then be distributed according to the ownership rights."

Once the bank is paid and the remaining cash is divided, tax obligations kick in. Anita Basrur cautions that selling the property carries tax consequences for both parties. "Sale of the property can result in capital gains tax, depending on factors such as the purchase price, sale price, holding period, and applicable tax provisions," she states. She advises that tax liabilities must be evaluated based on each spouse's official ownership share.

Key Takeaways for Joint Borrowers

To protect yourself financially, keep these rules in mind: