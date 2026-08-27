India Post GDS Recruitment 2026: Check Salary, Vacancy And Application Details Here

India Post GDS Recruitment 2026: India Post has released the Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) Online Engagement Schedule-II, July 2026 notification for Branch Postmaster (BPM), Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM) and Dak Sevak posts. Notification No. 17-12/2026-GDS was dated August 20, 2026. Eligible candidates can complete one-time registration from August 31 to September 19, while online applications and fee payment will be accepted from September 2 to September 21, 2026.

The correction window will remain open on September 23 and 24. The engagement offers TRCA-based emoluments under the notification, with BPMs getting Rs 12,000 to Rs 29,380 and ABPM/Dak Sevaks Rs 10,000 to Rs 24,470.

Click here: India Post GDS Recruitment 2026 PDF

India Post GDS Recruitment 2026: Important Dates

One-Time Registration: August 31 to September 19, 2026, up to 5 PM

August 31 to September 19, 2026, up to 5 PM Online application and fee payment: September 2 to September 21, 2026, up to 5 PM

September 2 to September 21, 2026, up to 5 PM Application correction window: September 23 to September 24, 2026, up to 5 PM

India Post GDS Salary 2026

The selected Gramin Dak Sevaks will receive emoluments through the Time Related Continuity Allowance (TRCA). The notification states that TRCA carries an annual increase of 3%, subject to the applicable conditions. GDS employees are also eligible for Dearness Allowance and certain other allowances and social security benefits, including GDS Gratuity and the Service Discharge Benefit Scheme.

Branch Postmaster (BPM): Rs 12,000 to Rs 29,380

Rs 12,000 to Rs 29,380 Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM): Rs 10,000 to Rs 24,470

Rs 10,000 to Rs 24,470 Dak Sevak: Rs 10,000 to Rs 24,470

Rs 10,000 to Rs 24,470 Annual TRCA increase: 3%, subject to conditions

3%, subject to conditions Other benefits: Dearness Allowance, GDS Gratuity and Service Discharge Benefit Scheme

India Post GDS Application Fee 2026

Candidates applying for the notified GDS posts are required to pay an application fee of Rs 100. The fee is applicable to all posts notified in the choice of Division. The following candidates are exempted from payment of the application fee:

Female applicants

Scheduled Caste (SC) candidates

Scheduled Tribe (ST) candidates

Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD)

Transwomen applicants

Eligible candidates can pay the fee through online modes, including credit/debit cards, net banking and UPI. The notification states that the fee once paid will not be refunded.