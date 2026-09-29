'You Are Sleeping On It': Australian Hitchhiker Urges Tourists To Explore India's Diverse Landscapes

An Australian hitchhiker has marvelled at the diversity of landscapes in India and urged the foreign travellers to look beyond single-narrative stereotypes. In an Instagram video titled, "What they don't tell you about India," Pullman highlighted his travels from the snowy Himalayas and Rajasthan's deserts to paragliding in Himachal Pradesh to the fields of Punjab, stating that Westerners were 'sleeping on India,' which had loads to offer, only if they could let go of their preconceived notions.

"Guys, I am telling you. You all are sleeping on India. Often in the West, we portray India under this one umbrella term. However, it's simply not the case," said Pullman.

"I'm currently in the Himalayas, mate. Just down here is where the Dalai Lama himself resides. Just over a month ago, I was riding camels through the deserts of Rajasthan. If I go like 10 hours that way, you reach Kashmir, some of the best skiing in the world, I've heard."

Pullman said he recently started learning paragliding in India, which would have cost him a fortune back home. After his Himalaya leg, he was also planning to venture into the culturally rich northeastern region of India.

"A couple of hours that way, I've been learning to paraglide for the last two and a half weeks, which would have cost me at least five times the amount had I done it in Australia. And then in a couple of weeks' time, I'll be in the eastern states. I've no idea what's even there. I've just heard it's very culturally diverse," he said.

"Honestly, each state in India is like its own entity. Punjab was completely different to Rajasthan. Himachal Pradesh, where I am now, obviously, completely different to Punjab."

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'This Ain't Gonna Hit'

As the video gained traction, social media users highlighted that Pullman's video might not fetch the same numbers as the racist videos that present a highly problematic version of India.

"Thank you for showing the Aussies what the western media never showcases about India," said one user, while another added: "Shimla, Himachal Pradesh - truly one of the most beautiful places."

A third commented: "Bro, this ain't gonna hit. Real algorithm move: find some local vendor even we don't know exists, cooking in a pan older than the country's independence, selling for $0.20 in a lane with zero sunlight. That's the authentic India experience Instagram wants, not beauty."

A fourth said: "Enjoy your trip. Go to all the good places and make the best of it rather than going to the slums."