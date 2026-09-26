'Too Valuable To Promote': Top Performer Blocked From Internal Transfer Considers Quitting

An employee working at a mid-sized tech company said they were contemplating quitting their job after their manager blocked an internal transfer, saying they were 'too valuable' to replace. The techie said they had applied for a senior product manager 9PM) role within the company after one of the hiring directors reached out to them.

The techie explained that they had automated half of the team's reporting pipeline, trained four new hires, and consistently hit the top performance tier in every single quarter.

"I thought I was building the perfect foundation to move into product management," the techie wrote, adding that the hiring team was ready to make an official offer with a 30 per cent pay bump.

Just when it looked like the deal was done, the current department manager intervened and blocked the transfer behind closed doors, withpout consulting the employee.

"He told HR that my current team is "understaffed" and that losing my daily output right now would cause operational disruption. HR agreed with him," they said.

"They cancelled the offer and told me I have to stay in my current operational role for at least another twelve months before re-applying. The hiring director apologised to me privately and said his hands were tied."

The techie said they were being held hostage by their own manager and may have to quit the company they actually enjpoy working at, just to earn a promotion.

"So basically, if I had been mediocre at my job, they would have let me leave without a second thought. But because I carry the team's workload, I am literally being held hostage by my own manager."

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'Ask For A Raise'

Social media users unanimously advised the employee to raise the issue and demand a steep hike, alongside a promotion.

"Understaffing in your current department should not be your problem," said one user, while another added: "It's easier to find a job while employed. But you should definitely be flooding the market with your resume right now."

A third commented: "You immediately ask for a raise based on their assessment of your performance and start searching for another job. Your manager is an idiot, and HR is backing him, not a place I would want to spend a lifetime. Time to move on."

A fourth said: "Make it easy. Give me the PM position with the 30 per cent increase and I will train my replacement and then move over to the PM position when it's convenient, or I'm leaving, so you'll have to replace me anyway."