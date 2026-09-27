Triveni Sangam To Kashi Vishwanath, Indian Railways' 6-Day Tour Package From Mumbai Starting Rs 25,555

Travellers from Mumbai can now visit Prayagraj, Ayodhya and Varanasi on a six-day IRCTC tour package starting at Rs 25,555 per person. The 5-night, 6-day package covers train travel, hotel stays, road transfers, meals, sightseeing and travel insurance. The package, called "Prayagraj, Ayodhya & Varanasi Ex Mumbai", starts from Mumbai every Friday. The tour covers three major religious destinations in Uttar Pradesh. It includes the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj, Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya and Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi.

Here's the itinerary

The journey begins on every Friday with a departure from Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) in Mumbai at 5:20 pm on train number 12293. Travellers can also board at Bhusaval and Itarsi. The train reaches Prayagraj at 12:40 pm the next day. Meals during the train journey are not included in the package.

On Saturday, travellers will be picked up from the railway station and taken to the hotel in Prayagraj. After check-in and some time to freshen up, the itinerary includes visits to Triveni Sangam, Alopi Devi Mandir, Lete Hue Hanuman Temple and Anand Bhavan Museum. Dinner and an overnight stay at the hotel are included.

Also Read | How To Find And Book Vacant Train Seats On Indian Railways After Chart Preparation

On Sunday, after breakfast, the group will check out and travel by road to Ayodhya. Lunch during the journey is not included. After reaching Ayodhya, travellers will check into the hotel and visit Hanuman Garhi and Sarayu Ghat in the evening. Dinner and overnight accommodation are included.

On Monday, the tour includes a visit to Shri Ram Janma Bhoomi Mandir after breakfast and hotel check-out. The group will then travel to Varanasi and reach the city in the evening. After hotel check-in, dinner will be served, followed by an overnight stay in Varanasi.

Travellers will check out after breakfast and visit Kashi Vishwanath Temple on Tuesday. The group will then travel to Prayagraj railway station to board train number 12294 at 6:10 pm for the return journey to Mumbai. The train reaches Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 2:55 pm on Wednesday. Travellers can also deboard at Itarsi and Bhusaval.

Package price

The tour is available in 3AC under the Comfort category. The price varies depending on room occupancy.

For triple sharing, the package costs Rs 25,555 per person. Twin sharing costs Rs 27,000 per person, while the single occupancy price is Rs 34,500.

For children aged 5 to 11 years, the cost is Rs 24,200 with a bed and Rs 22,650 without a bed. For children travelling with an extra bed and for triple-sharing occupancy, an extra mattress will be provided.

What all is included in the package

The package includes return train tickets in 3AC, accommodation in deluxe-category hotels in Prayagraj, Ayodhya and Varanasi, and road transfers in an AC vehicle on a sharing basis.

Breakfast and dinner are included as per the itinerary. The package also covers sightseeing and excursions, GST and travel insurance.

Also Read | Heading To Ooty? Passenger Reveals How To Get The Best Nilgiri Views On Toy Train

What's not included

Travellers will have to pay separately for onboard train meals, entry tickets, room service, tips, laundry, mineral water and food or drinks outside the regular meals.

Any increase in train fares, service charges or government taxes will also be payable separately. Personal expenses and anything not specifically mentioned under the inclusions are not covered.

IRCTC has also stated that arrangements are made in the capacity of an agent, and it will not be responsible for emergencies or disruptions such as landslides, strikes, curfews, accidents, injuries, or delayed or cancelled trains.

The package follows the route Mumbai-Prayagraj-Ayodhya-Varanasi-Mumbai and has 16 seats available in 3AC. The tour operates every Friday.