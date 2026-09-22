How To Find And Book Vacant Train Seats On Indian Railways After Chart Preparation

If you travel via Indian Railways frequently, you will know that getting a train ticket at the last minute can become tricky, especially once the reservation chart is up. But a train that shows no availability before charting doesn't automatically mean that every seat is occupied or taken. In fact, some seats can remain vacant even after the chart is prepared. So, how do you book a last-minute train seat after the reservation chart is prepared? Here's the step-by-step process to book a vacant seat on Indian Railways.

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How To Book Vacant Seats On A Train

1. Open The IRCTC Rail Connect App

Open the IRCTC Rail Connect app and select ‘Chart Vacancy' from the train section. This option will let you check vacant seats after the reservation chart has been prepared.

2. Enter The Train and Journey Details

From your ticket, analyse and enter the train number or name and journey date, along with the required station details. You can then see the coaches and berths that are vacant on the train.

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3. Check The Berth And Book It

Once you find a vacant berth, check if it is available for the time of the journey you want to travel. A berth may be vacant between certain stations but not for the entire journey. If you find a seat that's available for your journey, go to the booking option on IRCTC and make the reservation. Enter the passenger details and complete the payment.

The Current Booking option allows passengers to book vacant accommodation after chart preparation, within the booking time limit set by Indian Railways. As per the IRCTC, only confirmed tickets are issued through this option.

What If The Seat Is Not Showing As Available?

As mentioned above, a vacant berth seen in the chart doesn't mean it is available for every passenger or for the complete route. It might be booked by some other passenger.

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So, the next time you want a last-minute reservation, follow these steps to book the berth, and that too without any Tatkaal charges.