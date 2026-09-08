Why Are Travellers Putting Tape On Their Luggage Wheels Before Flights?

When you travel, there are some things you just don't think before a trip. Your passport? Yes, it counts. Phone charger? Packed. Clothes? Hopefully not over the baggage limit. But according to a recent Instagram trend, some travellers are adding one more thing to their pre-travel routine - a tape wrapped around their luggage wheel.

At first, you might think how it's possible. Why would anyone cover the part of the suitcase that's supposed to roll? If you are thinking the same thing, let's find out more about the trend and how it helps during a typical journey.

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How Does A Tape Help A Suitcase While Travelling

Suitcase wheels are constantly in contact with the ground. Whether you're navigating airport terminals, railway stations, pavements or dusty streets, the wheels pick up dirt, dust, hair and other debris throughout a trip.

The idea behind the hack is straightforward. A layer of tape is wrapped around the section of the wheel that touches the ground, creating a temporary protective barrier. Once the journey is over, the tape can be removed, taking some of the accumulated grime along with it.

There may be more reason to pay attention to suitcase wheels than many travellers realise. A 2025 study by travel insurer InsureandGo, conducted with microbiologist Amy-May Pointer, found that luggage wheels were the dirtiest part of the suitcases tested.

Researchers recorded around 400 colony-forming units per 3 sq cm on suitcase wheels, nearly 58 times more than the public toilet seat used for comparison. The study examined 10 suitcases at a London airport train station.

While this does not necessarily make suitcase wheels a health risk, it highlights just how much dirt and bacteria they can collect during travel.

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Does The Hack Actually Work?

Yes, but to some extent. The tape that you wrap around the wheels can keep some dirt and minor grime from settling directly on the wheel surface. But you should know that it doesn't prevent damaged wheels or the internal mechanisms.

And here's a catch, if the tape isn't wrapped up around properly, is too thick, or loose, the wheels wouldn't be able to move and it interfere with the move.

It can also leave behind adhesive residue that attracts more dust. So, this hack should be a temporary measure instead of a permanent solution for regular cleaning and maintenance.

So, even if you do try this hack, keep the tape limited to the rolling surface and remove it after the trip. For everyday luggage care, cleaning the wheels and removing hair and debris from around the axles remains the simpler option.