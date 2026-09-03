How Much Does IndiGo Cabin Crew Earn In 2026?

Being in the cabin crew seems like a great job for many. If recruited, the profession gives the opportunity to travel, interact with people from all walks of life and the best part, work in the aviation industry. Of all the airlines operating in India, IndiGo happens to be a popular choice among people. So, if you are an aspiring crew member and are wondering how much it pays, let's find out.

How Much Does A New IndiGo Cabin Crew Member Earn?

As per Aviation A2Z, if you are a newly hired IndiGo cabin crew member, you can earn around Rs 40,000 to Rs 55,000 per month, once they begin regular flying duties. However, actual monthly earnings can depend on factors like flying hours, incentives, route assignments and your base location. According to the publication, salary submissions from crew members in cities including Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru largely fall within this range during the initial years of the job.

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What About Experienced Cabin Crew?

If you are a more experienced employee, the salary can increase. As per the outlet, IndiGo cabin crew members with more experience can earn approximately Rs 60,000 to Rs 85,000 per month. The salary depends on factors such as productivity incentives, route assignments and flying hours. This means the monthly amount may not remain the same and can vary based on an employee's roster and flying activity.

Senior IndiGo Cabin Crew Salary

If you have moved into a senior role, the reported salary range is higher. Aviation A2Z estimates that positions such as Lead Cabin Attendant or Inflight Supervisor can earn around Rs 90,000 to Rs 1.2 lakh per month during periods of stronger flying schedules and higher responsibilities.

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While IndiGo does not list a salary figure for the role, its official careers page states that cabin crew members undergo three months of intensive training before they begin flying. The airline also says that previous cabin crew experience is not required to join its cabin crew department.