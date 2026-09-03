Pilot Felt Unwell Mid-Air, Doha-Bengaluru IndiGo Flight Diverts To Muscat

An IndiGo flight from Doha to Bengaluru was diverted to Muscat on Thursday after the pilot-in-command reported feeling unwell and required immediate medical attention.

Flight 6E 1302, operating from Doha to Bengaluru today, was safely diverted to Muscat, where the pilot was attended to by a medical team after landing. The pilot was later taken to a hospital and is now fine.

To ensure passengers could continue their journey, IndiGo arranged an alternate aircraft and a fresh set of crew members. A relief flight is being sent from Bengaluru to Muscat to bring the passengers to their destination.

In a statement, IndiGo said, "IndiGo flight 6E 1302, operating from Doha to Bengaluru on 03 September 2026 was diverted to Muscat due to an urgent requirement of medical attention for one of the operating crew members.

"The said crew member was attended to by the medical team upon landing and is feeling better now. An alternate aircraft along with a new set of crew has been arranged to continue the journey to Bengaluru," it added.

The airline further said it was providing refreshments and regular updates to passengers waiting in Muscat.

"We regret the inconvenience caused to our customers and are making all efforts to minimise it, including offering refreshments and timely updates as they wait for the aircraft at Muscat. The safety of our customers, crew, and aircraft remains our top priority at IndiGo," the statement added.