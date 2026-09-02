Man Pays Homemaker Wife Monthly 'Salary' For Running Their Home, Reddit Debates The Idea

In many Indian households, the work of running a home and taking care of the family is still treated as an unpaid responsibility rather than labour. But one family's approach to managing household finances has sparked an interesting debate online about financial independence, the value of domestic work and what an equal partnership in marriage should look like. The discussion began after a Reddit user shared how his elder brother, a government officer, manages finances with his homemaker wife.

According to the post, the wife takes care of most of the household responsibilities, including cooking, cleaning and managing the day-to-day needs of the family. What makes their arrangement different is that her husband gives her a fixed amount of money every month specifically in recognition of the work she does at home.

"I found out recently that my brother gives her a fixed amount of money every single month specifically to recognize her housework. He doesn't see it as "her duty as a wife" to just do everything for free. His logic is basically: if they hired a maid, cook, or home manager to do all this, they'd have to pay them market rates. So why should the labour suddenly be worth ₹0 just because a spouse is doing it?", the post read.

The Reddit user said his brother does not consider household work to be an automatic obligation that a wife should perform

Importantly, the monthly payment is not treated as a salary in the traditional employer-employee sense. The couple's regular household expenses, including groceries and bills, are handled separately by the husband. The money given to his wife is entirely hers to spend, save or use as she wishes. She can also use it to support her parents without having to seek permission.

The arrangement stood out to the Reddit user because financial independence for homemakers is often handled differently in Indian families. "I've never really seen an Indian couple handle finances this way before. Usually, it's either a joint account or the husband just hands over money whenever she asks for expenses," the user expressed.

"Do you think this is a healthy way to give a stay-at-home wife financial independence and validate her labour? Or does it make a marriage feel too transactional, like a job?" the user asked.

See the post here:

Many users welcomed the idea, arguing that homemakers often work throughout the day without the financial independence or professional recognition that comes with paid employment. Some felt that having money of their own could give homemakers greater autonomy and security, regardless of whether it is formally described as a salary.

Others pointed out that similar financial arrangements already exist in many families, although they may not be explicitly framed as payment for domestic work.

One user shared that his father deposits his entire salary into his mother's account, allowing her to manage the family's finances. Another said, "Sounds better than the wife doing all the household chores and still not being appreciated for it in some way. I believe in the husband and wife splitting their household work equally and also contributing equally, but whatever works for them."

A third added, "I like this idea for years, female chores is not considered work and somewhere or other it gives man authority whenever wife asks husband for money.. this gives wife a confidence that yes this is my money i have earned it and that confidence all it..Hats off to your elder brother..."