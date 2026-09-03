"Because Of Pain": Madhya Pradesh Cop Alleges Salary Hold Amid Illness

A woman Sub-Inspector posted in Madhya Pradesh's Ashoknagar district has released an emotional video alleging that her salary has been withheld for nearly five months even as she undergoes treatment for severe spinal pain.

Sub-Inspector Pooja Raghuvanshi, who has been on medical leave for several months, alleged in the video that despite repeatedly informing senior police officers about her health condition and financial difficulties, her grievances have not been addressed.

Raghuvanshi said she has been suffering from acute spinal pain for the past five to six months and has been undergoing continuous treatment. She claimed that the pain has made strenuous field duties difficult and that she has repeatedly requested the department to temporarily assign her office-based work. "I do not want to avoid duty. I want to work honestly, but because of the pain I am unable to perform strenuous field duties. I have requested that I be given office work until my condition improves," she said in the video.

She alleged that Ashoknagar Superintendent of Police (SP) Rajiv Kumar Mishra had withheld her salary for around five months, leaving her struggling to meet the cost of her treatment. Raghuvanshi said she had approached officers in Ashoknagar as well as senior officials at Police Headquarters but claimed that no solution had been found. She also spoke about the impact of the situation on her family, including her young daughter, adding that she was under severe mental stress because of her illness and the ongoing departmental dispute.

In the video, Raghuvanshi said the experience had made her understand how prolonged distress could push people towards extreme thoughts. She said she decided to make the matter public after her repeated representations failed to bring relief.

Mishra, however, said Raghuvanshi had remained absent from duty for around seven months and that the department had received medical documents mentioning a spinal condition. According to the SP, after she remained absent for about two months, she was asked to appear before a medical board in May. The board examined her and recommended 10 days of rest, he said. Mishra said Raghuvanshi did not report back for duty after the recommended rest period ended. "Her medical documents are on record. She should appear personally, submit an application and join duty. Her medical documents will be verified, and the matter can then be resolved appropriately," the SP said.