Trump's Iran War Takes Dark Turn As US Troops Prepare For 2027 Deployment

US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth is extending deployment of US troops in the Middle East into 2027, according to a report by the Wall Street Journal. The deployment is part of an open-ended military strategy to give more options in the war to US President Donald Trump.

The options for Trump now stand as an economic pressure on Iran, tit-for-tat strikes and a broader escalation.

The report states that what was originally presented by Hegseth as a short, decisive military campaign against Iran has grown exponentially. Now the US has about 50,000 troops, 19 warships, fighter squadrons, air defence units, and paratroopers in the Middle East.

The Wall Street Journal, citing people familiar with the matter, stated that warship crews, air defence units and paratroopers are being ordered to stay in the war torn region for longer than expected.

The deployment of army air defenders has shifted from nine to 12 months and units that had been ordered to move to the Middle East from Europe and the Pacific have been deployed in the region for more than a year.

The stretched deployments are increasingly straining US service members, their families and military equipment.

The US Navy is going through similar pressure. Currently, there are 19 warships in the Middle East, including two aircraft carriers and 13 guided-missile destroyers.

The two US destroyers, USS Delbert D. Black and the USS Spruance, had been sent to the region at the beginning of the war and are now helping enforce the blockade. These warships with 300 people aboard are spending several months at sea instead of taking breaks.

As the Trump administration is pivoting toward a severe economic pressure campaign against Iran to coerce the Iranian leadership back to the bargaining table.

The report states that Trump is privately discussing with his senior aides about declaring the Iran war over as he believes that the economic pressure might force the Islamic Republic to take apart its nuclear programme.

"I like our position now much better, with almost total control of the Hormuz Strait, and their economy totally collapsing. They are just playing out the inevitable. When are the Iranian people going to rise up and fight?" Trump wrote on social media.

Now, Trump's aides are concerned that expanding the war could affect Republican candidates negatively in the November midterm elections. However, Trump has said that he is not considering electoral outcomes while taking decisions about the war.

Despite the pressures on US service members, Trump warned on Wednesday that the United States remains fully prepared to launch more strikes on Iran "anytime we want".

"We're taking out a lot of ships; they can't see them because they have no radar because we blew it up," Trump said, adding that the US was prepared to launch further attacks "anytime we want."

Boasting about America's surveillance capabilities, he said, "We saw that they were building it. We see everything that they're doing. They can't move. They can't go to the bathroom without us seeing it. So we saw that. We took it out. We took out some other things..."

Aside from military action, Washington has vowed to choke Iran's economy and threatened to slap sanctions on its trade partners.