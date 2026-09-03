"Treasonous Scum": Trump's Latest Rant Over Reports Of Weapons Shortage

US President Donald Trump on Thursday slammed unnamed people and organisations, calling them a "treasonous scum" and denying claims that the United States was running low on its weapons stockpile amid its war with Iran.

In a series of posts, Trump attacked the media and people who have warned against an alleged shortage of ammunition, calling such claims "treasonous" and saying they are "100 per cent wrong".

"They do it because they would rather see the United States LOSE a War that we're easily WINNING, than see me WIN [sic]," he wrote in a post on Truth Social.

In a follow-up post addressed to a "treasonous scum", Trump claimed that the US has "virtually unlimited" amounts of weapons.

"For the treasonous SCUM that refuses to accurately report on our Military Operation in Iran, we have virtually unlimited amounts of Mid to High Grade Ammunition, far more than we could ever use for this, or for any other War (which is highly unlikely!), that could improbably take place," he wrote.

Since the US' launch of the prolonged war against Iran, experts have flagged the limited availability of weapons. The Republican leader has time and again denied such claims.

On Thursday, Trump reiterated that the US was producing munitions at a level "never seen before".

"We are stockpiling and preparing for any contingency that could happen. We are taking them for ourselves, the USA, rather than selling them to others, but the sales to Allies will soon again, begin," he said.

The US President also appeared to shift blame to his predecessor, Joe Biden, claiming that his administration gave away more weapons to Ukraine at no cost than what was used by his government during the Iran war.

"Hundreds of Billions of Dollars was given to Ukraine and NATO, free of charge, that Europe would have paid for - If they were only asked, but we will be asking for that money, though somewhat belatedly," he wrote.