Israel Says US Economic Sanctions On Iran "May Push Them To Desperate Steps"

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz said Thursday that US economic sanctions against Iran have proven to be effective, but the pressure might lead Tehran into extreme measures.

"We see signs indicating that the heavy economic pressure they are under, and the fear of an uprising and the collapse of the regime, may push them to desperate steps," Katz said at a ceremony for defence ministry employees.

Israel launched the Middle East war alongside the United States in late February, but has stayed on the sidelines militarily since President Donald Trump sealed a ceasefire deal in April -- even after that truce later fell apart.

Last month, the US Treasury announced a new series of sanctions to "asphyxiate" the Iranian economy, and the US air force resumed raids on Iran on Sunday.

In retaliation, Iran attacked US military targets in the Gulf and in Israel's eastern neighbour Jordan, but has refrained from targeting Israel.

"The ayatollahs' regime in Iran knows very well why it does not attack Israel after we struck them powerfully twice, destroyed their nuclear programme, eliminated (supreme leader Ali) Khamenei, and severely damaged their strategic capabilities," Katz said Thursday, referring to previous rounds of confrontation last year and earlier this year.

The hawkish minister reiterated the threats against the Islamic Republic that he has made in recent months.

"An Iranian attack on Israel will free Israel from any existing constraint," he said.

"We will strike all of Iran's national military and civilian infrastructure -- including energy infrastructure -- and push Iran deep back into the Stone Age," he added.

In an interview on Wednesday, Katz had said Israel was prepared to respond "with great force" if attacked by Iran over the Jewish high holiday season, which begins in mid-September.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)