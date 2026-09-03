'Started With The Best': Preity Zinta Credits <i>Soldier</i> Co-Actor Bobby Deol For Recommending Her Name

Preity Zinta, once again, thanked and credited her friend and colleague of over a decade, Bobby Deol, for recommending her name to directors and, in a way, launching her career at the trailer launch of her upcoming film Vibe.

"Lot of gratitude is there for Bobby Deol. He's the reason why I am here today. My career is here because he recommended my name to Abbas-Mustan. They introduced me to producer Ramesh Taurani, who is again doing this film's (Vibe) music. Life comes a full circle. Then they signed me for two films — Soldier and Kya Kehna. And then I got the offer of Dil Se. Yes, I was very lucky. I started with the best," Preity said at the press event.

Preity Zinta and Bobby Deol's Friendship

Preity Zinta and Bobby Deol share a close friendship that began around the time of their 1998 film Soldier. Bobby Deol even calls Preity by the nickname "Pritam Singh", a playful joke that originated on the sets of Soldier. Following the success of the film, the duo went on to share screen space in several projects, including Jhoom Barabar Jhoom, Heroes and Dillagi.

Throwback Post

Preity Zinta keeps sharing throwback gold on her social media handles.

In a throwback post, Preity Zinta also shared her gratitude to Bobby for making her first outdoor shoot in Australia worth remembering. She went on to write on social media, "Look Bobby D what I found ..... Forever grateful to you for making my first outdoor shoot so memorable and so much fun in Australia (sic)."

"PS — I loved being the third wheel on your honeymoon @iambobbydeol", added the actor.

Revealing how she played third wheel during their honeymoon in Australia while shooting Soldier, the Veer-Zaara actress wrote, "Some friendships just get better with time. From the first time Tanya and Bobby met (yes, it was at a Diwali party), and yes, I was there in a small way and was a part of the start of their love story, to Soldier's shoot in Australia, which was also their honeymoon, and I was there as a third wheel, they entertained wholeheartedly."

"Time has flown, but my love for them has only grown. Not only are they made for each other, but they are also the sweetest couple. Meeting them after a long time brought back the fondest memories. Here's to friendship, happiness, and love to them and all of you reading this," Preity added.

Bobby Deol also recently showed up at the launch of Preity's luxury fine jewellery brand, Jacarti Jewellery, in Mumbai's Bandra.