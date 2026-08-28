Akshay Kumar, Preity Zinta And More Bollywood Stars Celebrate Raksha Bandhan

Raksha Bandhan celebrations are going on in full swing across India. The festival celebrates the cherished bond between brothers and sisters, with sisters tying a rakhi around their brothers' wrists and praying for their happiness, prosperity and longevity. Brothers, in turn, reaffirm their promise of love, support and protection.

Just like fans across the country, Bollywood celebrities also joined the festivities with enthusiasm. Several prominent stars took to social media to share glimpses of their Raksha Bandhan celebrations, heartfelt messages and throwback memories with their siblings.

From Kangana Ranaut celebrating the festival with her brother to Riddhima Kapoor Sahni revisiting a cherished memory, here's a look at B-town's Rakhi celebrations.

Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar extended his Raksha Bandhan wishes to his followers, highlighting the unique mix of love, playful arguments and unconditional support that defines sibling relationships.

He shared a message in Hindi which roughly translates to, “A relationship that has bickering, love, and support through every hardship. Happy Raksha Bandhan to every brother and sister.”

Kangana Ranaut

Actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut marked the occasion by sharing pictures of her celebrations with her brother Akshat Ranaut. Sharing pictures from their traditional celebrations, she penned an emotional message for her brother.

In her post, Kangana prayed for Akshat's health, prosperity and happiness and expressed gratitude for the bond they share. “Mere pyaare Bhai, main Ishwar se prarthna karti hoon ki yeh prem ka bandhan jo maine tumhare haath pe bandha hai yeh sada tumhari Raksha kare... tum hamare Mata Pita ki seva karo, kul ki garima badhao, patni ka sada kalyan karo, santan ki hamesha raksha karo, aur sada jeevan se santusht raho.”

“Mere pyaare Bhai, main sada tumhein swasth aur samriddh dekhu, mere liye tum mere mata pita ki he chavi ho tumhara prem aur sanrakshan mujhe sada mile,” she added.

Kangana concluded her heartfelt message by extending Raksha Bandhan wishes to all brothers and sisters celebrating the festival.

Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor also marked the occasion with a family picture. The actor shared a collage featuring his sister Anshula Kapoor, half-sisters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor, along with cousins including Rhea and Shanaya Kapoor.

“Blessed with the best. Happy Rakhi,” Arjun captioned the post.

Preity G Zinta

Preity Zinta dedicated her Raksha Bandhan post to her brothers, referring to them as her “partners in crime.”

“Happy Raksha Bandhan to all of you who celebrate it today, and to both my partners in crime, happiness & all things in between. Love you to the moon & back,” she wrote.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni

Riddhima celebrated Raksha Bandhan by sharing a sweet throwback picture with her brother, Ranbir Kapoor, on Instagram Stories. Lovingly referring to the actor as “Rans”, Riddhima shared the nostalgic photograph, giving fans a glimpse of the close bond between the Kapoor siblings.

Ayesha Khan

Shararat girl Ayesha Khan also joined the celebrations by sharing a collage of pictures. Surrounded by her siblings, Ayesha captured the festive spirit and highlighted the joy of spending the special occasion with loved ones. The actress looked drop-dead gorgeous in the purple ethnic wear, and the chandbalis gave fans an effortless look for the festive season.

Priya Dutt

Sanjay Dutt's sister Priya Dutt also marked Raksha Bandhan with a heartfelt post featuring pictures with her brother. Reflecting on their journey together, she spoke about childhood memories, family moments, arguments, laughter and the comfort of always having each other.

“From childhood memories to all that life has brought our way, some things never change. We have grown up together, watched life change around us, celebrated some of its most beautiful moments and stood beside each other through the difficult ones too,” Priya wrote.

“Happy Raksha Bandhan, Bhaiya. Here's to all the memories we have made, all the years we have walked through together. Always grateful to have you as my brother,” she concluded.

With sweet messages and family moments, Bollywood celebrities celebrated the spirit of Raksha Bandhan in their own special ways.