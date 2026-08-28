Raksha Bandhan Special: How Mayawati Walked 6 Km To Save Her Baby Brother

Raksha Bandhan is being celebrated across India today, marking a festival that symbolises the bond between brothers and sisters. Traditionally, sisters tie a rakhi on their brothers' wrists and receive a promise of protection in return. However, many stories challenge this notion, showing sisters protecting their brothers with courage, determination and selflessness.

One such inspiring story is that of former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mayawati. Long before she entered politics, she displayed remarkable courage and responsibility as a young girl, proving that the spirit of protection in sibling relationships goes both ways.

Growing up in a family with two sisters and six brothers, Mayawati was known for her fearless nature. She often took on difficult tasks and showed determination beyond her years. This particular incident took place when she was studying in Class 5.

Around that time, her fourth brother, Subhash, was born. When he was only a few days old, he contracted pneumonia and became critically ill. He urgently needed medical treatment and injections. However, Mayawati's father, Prabhu Das, was out of town, while her mother was unwell.

The government hospital where the family was entitled to free treatment because of her father's job was about six kilometres away. With no adult available to take the infant to hospital and no money to hire transport, Mayawati decided to act on her own.

Having just returned from school, she picked up her baby brother and began the six-kilometre journey on foot. She was still a child herself, yet she carried the sick infant all the way to the hospital, shifting him from one arm to the other as she walked.

After reaching the hospital, she obtained the medicine and treatment needed for her brother. She then began the long journey back home. Recalling the incident in her autobiography, Mayawati wrote that her brother's condition was so serious that any delay could have proved fatal.

She also mentioned carrying a bottle of water with her. Whenever Subhash cried during the journey, she would stop and give him a few sips before continuing.

Mayawati with her parents, brothers and sister (third from the right).

A Two-and-a-Half-Hour Walk

According to Mayawati, it took her around two and a half hours to reach the hospital. Doctors and hospital staff were surprised to see a young girl arrive alone carrying a critically ill infant.

After her brother received treatment, she set off for home in the same way. Mayawati later recalled that when she finally returned home at around 9.30 pm, her mother hugged her tightly and became emotional. She was overwhelmed that her young daughter had walked such a long distance and helped save her brother's life.

The incident is recounted in Behenji: A Political Biography of Mayawati, written by journalist Ajoy Bose, and remains one of the most striking examples of Mayawati's determination and sense of responsibility from an early age.