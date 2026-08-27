Happy Raksha Bandhan 2026: 50 Rakhi Messages, Wishes And Quotes To Share With Your Siblings

Raksha Bandhan 2026: Raksha Bandhan is a cherished day dedicated to celebrating the special bond between brothers and sisters. This year, the festival will be celebrated on August 28. On this joyful occasion, sisters tie vibrant rakhis on their brother's wrists, while brothers show their love by giving meaningful gifts to their sisters. Raksha Bandhan holds profound significance, as brothers vow to protect their sisters from all hardships. It's a day filled with happiness, laughter, and the celebration of the unique connection that siblings share.

According to the Drik Panchang, the shubh muhurat is between 05:57 AM and 09:48 AM on August 28. The duration is 03 hours and 51 minutes.

On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, we are listing some of the heartfelt, sweet and funny wishes that brothers and sisters can send each other, wishing them health and success in life:

Messages, wishes, greetings, quotes, and WhatsApp statuses to share on Raksha Bandhan 2026:

Happy Raksha Bandhan! No matter where life takes us, you will always be my first friend, my biggest protector, and my forever confidant. Happy Rakhi to my favourite partner-in-crime! Thanks for always being my superhero, even when we are just fighting over Mom's rules. Life's too short to hold grudges, so this Rakhi I promise to forgive you for everything - except for the time you stole my pocket money! No matter how much we grow up, you'll always be my little piece of home. Happy Raksha Bandhan! The miles between us may be long, but our hearts are always connected by the invisible thread of love. Happy Rakhi!" Happy Raksha Bandhan to my wonderful sister! You make every day brighter with your smile, love, and endless laughter. Just like the way you've always protected me, I wish for you to be safeguarded from any harm that may come your way. May you prosper in all aspects of life and find contentment. Happy Raksha Bandhan, dear brother! Happy Raksha Bandhan! Forever my sister, forever my friend. Thank you for being my safe place and biggest cheerleader. Happy Raksha Bandhan! As we celebrate the bond between us, I'm grateful for your love and support. You're more than a sister - you are my true confidante. Happy Raksha Bandhan! Don't forget, it's a lifelong contract of protection...with snacks included. As we celebrate this special day, I wish for you a life brimming with exciting adventures and wonderful experiences. May each moment be filled with joy and excitement. Happy Rakhi Through thick and thin, you've always been there for me, dear brother. On this special day, I promise to always be there for you too. Happy Raksha Bandhan! Here's the annual reminder that I have a sister who is too annoying but one that I cannot live without. Happy Rakhi! Thank you for being there for me in my highs and lows. The journey wouldn't have been worthwhile without your presence. Happy Rakhi, dear sibling. On this Rakhi, I want to thank you for being the guiding light in my life. Your love and care have been my shield in every storm. Happy Raksha Bandhan. Some relationships are chosen, but siblings are gifts we're blessed with for life. Happy Raksha Bandhan! The beauty of sibling love is that it grows deeper with every shared memory and every passing year. Happy Rakhi! As long as you are by my side, I don't need anyone else. Thank you so much, Bhai, for loving me, supporting me, guiding me, and being as crazy as me. You're the best brother a sister can ask for. Happy Rakhi, Brother!! A happy Raksha Bandhan to someone who is not just my sibling but my biggest ally. Your love and support are my pillars, strengthening me from within. Happy Rakhi to my built-in bodyguard! You're always there to protect me, even when I'm just trying to get to the TV remote. From childhood secrets to grown-up conversations, every memory with you is precious. Happy Raksha Bandhan! Today is a reminder of how lucky I am to call you my sibling. May life always be generous to you. You've seen me at my best and my worst and loved me through it all. Thank you for being my sibling. Happy Raksha Bandhan! A happy Raksha Bandhan to someone who is not just my sibling but my biggest ally. Your love and support are my pillars, strengthening me from within. Happy Rakshabandhan to my partner-in-crime and my shoulder to lean on. Your presence in my life is a blessing I thank the universe for. Happy Rakhi. I may not agree with you being Mom and dad's favourite child, but you surely are my favourite sibling. You have always been my best friend, holding my hand and making sure I never felt alone. There cannot be a better sister than you, and I wish you all the happiness life can bring. To my wonderful sister, thank you for filling my life with your unconditional love and care. I hope this Raksha Bandhan brings you endless joy. My life is incomplete without you, my little sister. You are not just my sibling, you are my partner in every happy and silly thing I do.

Short Quotes and WhatsApp Status