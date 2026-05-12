Watch: Ludhiana Brothers Surprise Sister With Rs 50 Lakh House, Internet Sheds Happy Tears

Sibling relationships are often built on unconditional love, lifelong support, and countless silent sacrifices. A touching story from Punjab's Ludhiana is now winning hearts online after two brothers surprised their only sister with a fully constructed house worth nearly Rs 50 lakh. The emotional gesture left their sister overwhelmed, with videos capturing her breaking down in tears and hugging her brothers tightly after discovering the surprise gift.

The brothers, Amar Devgan and Dev Devgan, revealed that the idea had been in the works for almost five years. According to them, the gift was far more than just a house, it was their way of ensuring their sister always felt loved, protected, and connected to her maternal home. The brothers shared that after their father died in 2007, their sister Manpreet Kaur Birdi stood firmly beside the family through difficult times. Wanting to honour her love and support, they decided to build her a home as a symbol of gratitude and security.

The surprise unfolded during a family gathering held after a religious ceremony. Amid dhol beats and celebrations, relatives accompanied Manpreet to a newly built 175-square-yard house in Ludhiana's Kot Mangal Singh area. As the family gathered outside the house, the brothers removed a paper covering the nameplate bearing Manpreet's name. The moment she realised the house belonged to her, she became emotional and burst into tears while embracing her brothers.

Videos from the celebration have since gone viral on social media, with many users calling it one of the most heartwarming sibling moments seen online recently.

Watch the video here:

The family is now planning to hold the housewarming ceremony on Manpreet's birthday on June 13, making the occasion even more special.

The viral video has touched thousands online, with users praising the brothers for their thoughtful gesture. Many said the moment brought tears to their eyes, while others described it as a beautiful example of family values, gratitude, and sibling love.

One user wrote, "This is the most beautiful video of the world. Waheguru bless all sisters." Another commented, "Today I saw the best video of my life."

A third said, "My soul became happy."