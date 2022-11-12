Viral Video Shows Brother Giving Surprise Gift To Sister, Internet Emotional

The video captures sister's endearing response to receiving a two-wheeler as a gift.

Sibling relationships are among the most powerful links we may have since they form early in life and have a significant impact on how we develop emotionally. Internet viewers have been moved to tears by a viral video of siblings that demonstrates the great attachment between a brother and sister. In the video, a brother gifts a scooter to her sister as a surprise gift, and the sister gets emotional after receiving it. The video may also cause your emotions to be pushed in distinct ways.

Her brother presents a box to her sister at the beginning of the video. She feels emotional and surprised to see a key inside the box when she opens it. After that, her brother signals her toward a new scooter parked nearby. The footage was uploaded to Aishwarya Bhadane's Instagram page. "Pure love. First ride," she wrote while sharing the video.

On October 30, the video was uploaded to Instagram, and since then, it has received more than 10 million views and 1,499,247 likes. People responded to the video by posting a variety of remarks in the comment section.

"This is the sweetest video I have seen recently; God bless you both," commented one user. "On this platform, we typically see bogus video and useless stuff, but this video made me smile," wrote another user. "Yes, this is pure love," commented the third user.