US Man Convicted Of Double Murder, Had Left 8-Year-Old Alone With Bodies

A Georgia man killed his girlfriend and her 15-year-old son but left an eight-year-old child alone with their bodies in March 2021.

William Jerome Adams, 29, has been convicted of shooting Mary Lindsay and Muhammad Jr to death. He was given two consecutive life sentences without the chance of parole, according to a statement from the Gwinnett County District Attorney's Office.

District Attorney Patsy Austin-Gatson said, "The verdict and sentence are fitting for a defendant who violently took the life of a mother and son and stole from them," adding, "We mourn with the victims' family and hope that the outcome of the trial gives them some closure and justice."

The police found three 9mm shell casings inside the room where the two bodies were discovered. Soon after, the warrant for Adams' arrest was placed.

The very next day, police in Laredo, Texas, reported that Adams was caught trying to cross the border into Mexico. He was using a fake name and didn't have a passport. Police also found out that he had taken $2,000 from Lindsay's bank account.

Muhammad's twin sister testified in court that she and her brother had discovered a 9mm gun in their mother's room ten days before the killings and had taken a picture of it. Their mother said that it belonged to Adams.

Additionally, the jury was told that Adams was abusive to Lindsay and had a controlling personality. The prosecution produced a picture that Lindsay emailed to herself showing an injury to her arm that Adams had given her.

The incident dates back to March 26, 2021, and was reported after Lindsay's friend didn't hear from her for a few days. She asked her friend's daughter about Lindsay's well-being.

The daughter then climbed through a window, got into the house and found her brother, Atif Muhammad, 8, sleeping in her mother's bedroom, PEOPLE reported.

Later, she discovered the bodies of her mother and brother in another locked room. She immediately called the police, who found out that the mother-son duo had been dead for at least two days.