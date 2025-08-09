Man Gets Life Imprisonment For Raping 2-Year-Old Cousin In 2022

A local court sentenced a man to life imprisonment for raping a two-year-old girl in 2022, an official said on Friday.

The court of ADJ (POCSO), Mainpuri, Jeetendra Mishra, on Thursday also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on Jagmohan, a resident of Nagla Jilhi of Bewar police station area, Government advocate Vishwajit Singh Rathore said.

The judge said in his order that the fine will be given to the girl.

Rathore said that Jagmohan (20) raped his two-year-old cousin in a village on November 7, 2022. He had gone to his relative's house when he committed the crime. Hearing the girl scream, her family members rushed to the room, but Jagmohan managed to flee.

The girl was injured and was bleeding. Her family rushed her to a hospital in a semi-conscious state. Her father lodged an FIR at Kishni police station on November 8, 2022. Subsequently, Jagmohan was arrested by the police. On Thursday, a court found him guilty and sentenced him to life imprisonment.

