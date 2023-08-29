Raksha Bandhan 2023: Images You Can Share With Your Brothers And Sisters

Raksha Bandhan 2023 will be celebrated on August 30.

Raksha Bandhan, one of the major Indian festivals, is a celebration of the enduring bond between siblings. Typically observed on the full moon day of the Hindu month of Shravana, this occasion revolves around the symbolic tying of a sacred thread, known as a rakhi, by a sister onto her brother's wrist. The rakhi signifies the sister's love and prayers for her brother's well-being, while the brother, in turn, pledges to protect and support his sister throughout their lives.

Beyond biological siblings, Raksha Bandhan also celebrates the broader idea of fraternity and protection, as individuals tie rakhis to those they consider as part of their extended family. The festival holds cultural and emotional significance, strengthening the connection between brothers and sisters and fostering a sense of unity and love within families.

It's a time of joy, gift-sharing, and cherished traditions, as siblings come together to celebrate their unbreakable bond.

Like every year, there is some buzz on social media about the dates of the festival. Some users are claiming that Raksha Bandhan 2023 will be celebrated on August 30, while others say the date is August 31.

The confusion is due to lunar calendars and some regional influence. The users have attributed the difference to some astrologers who have posted videos about the auspicious time and date for celebrating Raksha Bandhan.

It is to be noted that as per the scheduled followed by Hindus, the festival will be celebrated on August 30.