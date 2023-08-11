Raksha Bandhan 2023: Is Rakhi On August 30 Or 31? Know Here

Raksha Bandhan 2023: There is some buzz on social media about the dates of Rakhi this year.

Raksha Bandhan, a vibrant and cherished Indian festival, celebrates the sacred bond between brothers and sisters. This heartfelt occasion is marked by the sister tying a colorful and auspicious thread, known as the "Rakhi", around her brother's wrist, symbolising her love and prayers for his well-being. In return, the brother promises to protect and support his sister throughout her life. On this day, families come together, exchanging gifts and sharing festive meals, strengthening the bonds that hold them close.

Raksha Bandhan is celebrated on the full moon day of the Hindu month of Shravan, typically falling in August. On this day, people also exchange rakhis with close friends, neighbors, and even soldiers, acknowledging the broader concept of mutual care and security.

There is some buzz on social media about the dates of the festival this year. Some users are claiming that Raksha Bandhan will be celebrated on August 30, while others say the date is August 31.

The confusion arises because of the lunar calendars and some regional influence. The users have attributed the difference to some astrologers who have posted videos about the auspicious time and date for celebrating Raksha Bandhan.

It is to be noted that as per the scheduled followed by Hindus, the festival will be celebrated on August 30.

Raksha Bandhan is not a public holiday in India, but an optional one. Some offices and schools declare off on this day.

Different state governments have announced schemes for women to celebrate Raksha Bandhan. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Thursday that he will organise a special program to have a dialogue with women and distribute gifts to them on August 27 on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

A day before him, Haryana Transport Minister Mool Chand Sharma said that the state roadways buses will offer free travel facility to women on the day of the festival.