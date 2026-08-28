Raksha Bandhan 2026: Beautiful Sanskrit Shlokas To Share On Rakhi

Raksha Bandhan, or Rakhi, is being celebrated across India and by communities around the world today. The festival honours the unique bond between siblings, one often marked by playful arguments, endless banter and cherished memories. On this special occasion, however, the teasing gives way to expressions of love, gratitude and togetherness as brothers and sisters come together to celebrate their relationship.

From exchanging gifts to sharing heartfelt wishes, Raksha Bandhan is a time to spread joy and positivity. For those looking to go beyond conventional greetings, Sanskrit shlokas offer a meaningful and timeless way to convey their sentiments. Here are some beautiful Sanskrit verses, along with their meanings, that can add a sacred and distinctive touch to your Rakhi messages.

(The verses are presented in transliterated Sanskrit rather than Devanagari script, making them easier for English readers to read and understand.)

1: yena baddho baliraja danavendro mahabalah|

tena tvamabhibadhnami rakse ma cala ma cala||



English translation: I tie this sacred thread of protection, the same one that was once tied to the demon king Bali. O Rakhi, remain steadfast and grant protection.

Source: Bhavishya Purana



2: karan sutram badhnati, herdayam tu snehah|

English translation: The thread binds the wrist, but affection binds the heart.

3: esa prabhavo raksayah kathitasteyudhisthira|

jayadah sukhadascaiva putrarogyadhanapradah||

English translation: "Lord Krishna says to Yudhishthira: Raksha Bandhan brings victory, joy, offspring, good health, and abundant wealth."

Source: Bhavishya Purana

4: He isvara, asya bandhanasya raksanam kuru|

English translation: O Almighty God, please bless and protect the sacred bond between siblings.

5: Bandhuh snehena mano badhnati yah|

English translation: One who ties the heart with affection is the brother.