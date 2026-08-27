Raksha Bandhan 2026: Schools To Remain Closed In These States On August 28

Raksha Bandhan 2026: Schools in several states, including Uttar Pradesh, Delhi-NCR, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, and Uttarakhand are expected to remain shut on August 28 for Raksha Bandhan. In Jharkhand, the Raksha Bandhan holiday had earlier been cancelled. However, the order has now been withdrawn.

What About Southern And Northeastern States?

Southern states - Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana - generally do not have a mandatory public-school holiday for the festival. Schools in these states may remain open. Similarly, schools in northeastern states - Assam, Meghalaya, and Nagaland are expected to remain open on Raksha Bandhan. Students and their parents should, however, check their respective school calendars and local holiday notifications, as individual institutions may have different policies.

Central, Private And International Schools

Kendriya Vidyalayas and Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas follow their respective holiday calendars, under which Raksha Bandhan is observed as a holiday.

However, private schools, including those affiliated with CBSE and CISCE, may have different holiday schedules.

Some international schools may list Raksha Bandhan as an optional holiday. Depending on their academic calendars, such schools may either remain open, operate for shorter hours or organise cultural activities to mark the occasion.