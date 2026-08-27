62,000 Teachers Fail UPTET: Could They Lose Their Jobs? Know What's Next

UPTET 2026 Result: The result of the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2026 has been declared, with over 13.3 lakh candidates qualifying for the examination. A total of 5,71,435 out of 7,13,648 candidates who appeared for the primary-level examination cleared the test, recording a pass percentage of 80.07%. At the upper-primary level, 7,59,513 out of 10,57,021 candidates cleared the examination, with a pass percentage of 71.85%.

Over 62,000 Working Teachers Fail UPTET

Of the 2,68,799 working teachers at the primary and upper-primary levels who appeared for the examination, 62,028 failed to clear the test.

At the primary level, 93,387 of the 1,22,405 working teachers who appeared for the examination qualified, recording a success rate of 76.29%. At the upper-primary level, 1,13,384 of the 1,46,394 working teachers who took the examination qualified, resulting in a pass percentage of 77.45%.

These teachers were working without clearing the TET. They were required to take the examination after the Supreme Court ruled that passing the Teacher Eligibility Test is mandatory for them to continue in service.

Will Over 62,000 Teachers Who Failed UPTET Lose Their Jobs?

The Supreme Court has set August 31, 2028, as the deadline for working teachers to pass the Teacher Eligibility Test. Therefore, those who failed still have an opportunity to qualify for the TET and continue in service. They can appear for subsequent examinations until the deadline set by the Supreme Court.

However, teachers who fail to clear the TET within the deadline could face termination from service, in accordance with the court's directions.

Separate TET To Be Conducted For Working Teachers

Following the Supreme Court's order making TET qualification mandatory, working teachers in several states staged protests, demanding that the order be rolled back. Teachers in Uttar Pradesh also protested, following which the state government decided to conduct a separate TET for working teachers.

A few months ago, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed the Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission to conduct a separate examination for working teachers. The Commission is currently working on the process.

A separate examination is expected to reduce the level of competition and could make it easier for working teachers to qualify for the TET.